To The Editor:
Congratulations to Mayor Doug Hagedorn for having the courage to issue the Pride Proclamation for Washington, Missouri.
My husband and I are relatively recent transplants from the Atlanta metro area. We chose Washington for its proximity to St. Louis and family. But, more importantly, we chose Washington for what it had to offer us as recent retirees. We like our location near downtown and the easy access to all the festivals, concerts and activities. We appreciate the Miller Post Reserve, Lions Lake Park, the Fairgrounds, and The Y. We love Washington for the people and the church home we have found. What we do miss is the diversity of the population.
I was raised in a conservative St. Louis Catholic family. My husband and I lived and attended a conservative church in Northwest Iowa. Moving to Atlanta exposed me to folks who were different from me in race, in nationality, in gender and sexual identity (even now I struggle with language). I am a better person for having lived there. I am more informed, more understanding, more compassionate, more open. I want that for Washington, the city we have come to call home.
Psalms tells us “That we are fearfully and wonderfully made.” We are, each one, created in God’s image. I believe Christ calls us to radical acceptance of all our fellow humans.
Thank you, Mayor Hagedorn, for leading the way.