To The Editor:
I want to thank each person who participated in the six Community Conversations on Homelessness in the Washington area. The Washington community responded with empathy, compassion and respect on the issue of homelessness.
These conversations were a partnership between the Washington Community Relations Board and Washington Public Library. The American Library Association supported the program with a $3,000 grant and training materials. Thank you to the volunteers who worked on scheduling, training and facilitating conversations.
I am happy to report that at least one high school student experiencing homelessness found shelter as a result of these conversations.
A report summarizing the conversations is posted on the Washington Public Library website, www.washmolib.org.
Nelson Appell
Director
Washington Public Library