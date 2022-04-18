To The Editor:
Last Friday evening our family attended the Annual Easter Walk at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, Missouri. We have been to this event before but it was several years ago.
Bethel Baptist Church is located in rural Franklin County off Highway 30. The church itself is small but there was a sense of community within.
In the sanctuary we found displays of different foods, pottery, etc., from the time period. Each display was very well done. There were “shop keepers” sharing information about their booth’s items and giving out cheeses and fruits of the era. All was free; no one asking for money at any time.
It was an event that goes beyond amazing, with live animals and people dressed in Old Testament apparel who had memorized many lines portraying the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. The church had set up different scenes with stables, palaces, fire pits and marketplaces, with each area depicting a different story leading up to the Resurrection.
After “traveling” through the story of Christ, we were invited to go to the fellowship hall in the church basement. There we were offered cookies and hot chocolate.
This small church (in comparison) has a heart for people and families. They also have a heart for Jesus and His salvation. In this day of negativity and self-awareness, we were refreshed by the people of Bethel Baptist Church and their message.
Thank you, Bethel Baptist, for the wonderful experience.