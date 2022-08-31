To The Editor:
If I hear another politician, newsperson, businessman, or parent say ”Teachers get the summers off and still get paid,” I am going to throw up. I have even heard school board members say this. It’s just not true.
Yes, teachers do get paid through the summer months because they budget their money out over the summer. They do not get any more money nor do they get free money.
As far as teachers getting the summer off, many of them elect to teach summer school. Many of them are required to attend mandated professional workshops, which they don’t get paid any extra for. Many of them take side jobs like painting houses, building decks, working at local businesses, to make ends meet.
Teaching is very stressful. Teachers do need some downtime to regroup and rest when the school year ends. Sources of stress for teachers are: 1) Interruptions of class time 2) Pressure to comply with federal, state and local rules and policies 3) Discipline of students 4) Too heavy of a workload — it’s not uncommon for teachers to work 60 hours a week 5) Pressure to attend events outside of the normal school hours 6) Excessive meetings 7) Uncooperative parents 8) Public criticisms and 9) Lack of administrative support. These reasons were reported by public and private school teachers.
It has been documented from various studies that teachers suffer from the same stressors as combat veterans. We must support our teachers.
