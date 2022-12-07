To the Editor:
In response to the article on the front page of the weekend paper, Doug Trentmann should be recalled (fired).
The late tax bills are unacceptable.
The website only gives access to personal property and not real estate. Sending the printing to a California company rather than a company in Missouri is unacceptable.
And who thought using CARES Act money for this debacle was a good idea.? And why is it the public’s responsibility to correct Trentmann’s errors?
