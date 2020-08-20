To The Editor:
I am writing in response to the letter from a group of people who are against a mask mandate in Washington.
First of all, the data does indeed support the fact that wearing a mask in public lowers the transmission of the virus from one person to another. The more people wearing a mask in a community, the more protective it is, and studies of communities with mask mandates indicate that this practice helps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
It is clear by the numbers that “allowing individuals to decide” is decidedly not working here in Franklin County.
The author writes that “masking up does not promote a true community of persons” and that it promotes fear and distrust. I would counter that what promotes true community is each of us doing what is best for our community. During a pandemic, the data is clear that would be social distancing paired with mask wearing.
What promotes fear in me is seeing a large group of people at an anti-mask rally on the riverfront who are not social distancing or wearing masks because it makes me feel hopeless that we will ever get through this.
What promotes trust in me is being in a public space where everyone is wearing masks because I know that I am able to go about my business safely.
The author also said that he/she is unable to see a fellow man as a person welcomed, created in the image and likeness of God. Why in the world not? I see someone with a mask as a child of God who is as concerned about my health as I am about theirs. My response is warmth and gratitude.
When I think about my sister, who has been isolated from her family, quarantined in a nursing home for six months, and my grandchildren, who are not able to return to full-time school, I am heartsick and motivated to do everything I can to help reduce the rate of this virus in our community.
I am certainly willing to make such a small sacrifice as wearing a mask in public even if it does infringe just a tiny bit on my personal freedom.
There are times to stand up for our rights, and there are times to stand up responsibly and take action for the greater good. Now is that time.