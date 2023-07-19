To the Editor:
I just read Tim Brinker’s opinion on his opposition to a tax freeze for the primary residences of senior citizens in Franklin County (SB 190). What an embarrassment!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I just read Tim Brinker’s opinion on his opposition to a tax freeze for the primary residences of senior citizens in Franklin County (SB 190). What an embarrassment!
We work our whole life and pay our taxes every year without question and this is how the Franklin County presiding commissioner treats senior citizens. What a shame!
Now we know how to vote in the next election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.