To The Editor:
Knock, Knock. Who’s there? The Washington mayor and City Council. The Washington mayor and City Council who? Exactly! What is going on in City Hall? The logic being applied to this pandemic is the most narrow-minded and cowardly approach I believe has been applied to anything in this city.
Has it occurred to anyone in our city government that the reason the numbers are dropping and objectives are being met might be due to the mask mandate and other measures in place? We’re winning some battles, but the war is not over.
Are they aware of the problems St. Charles is going through since relaxing their restrictions? People from St. Louis and St. Louis County have been flocking to St. Charles. As a result, overcrowding and violence have increased. There have been fights and shootings. Is this what we want in our city?
St. Charles, instead of reinstating their restrictions, decided on, I believe, a ridiculous solution of banning music! How did this help anyone?
Logic is logic: Since fatalities are down from wearing seat belts, not driving drunk and lower speed limits, we should be up in arms, as Americans, about our rights being violated and replace those laws with a statement of “strong support to follow the guidelines of safe-driving practices.” Sounds good to me! How about you?
Do you think the statistics would change? Maybe you believe everyone is responsible enough and concerned enough about the welfare of others to follow those guidelines?
This virus can be managed if we all quit whining about things that will eventually end and work together. Wear your mask. Sanitize and wash your hands. Social distance. Get vaccinated. Let’s be Americans and pull together as one united people.
Mike Rufkahr
Washington