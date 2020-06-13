To The Editor:
I take issue with your paper’s Wednesday OP/ED concerning protesters carrying “Defund the Police” signs here in Franklin County.
You speak for our law enforcement officers by saying they are insulted by the signs.
You also include county and municipal governments that fund these officers are also insulted. First of all I ask “So what?” Where was your outrage and concern for our teachers when those running our government, federal, state and local, chose to defund our schools?
Were they not insulted?
And when government began defunding state parks, environmental agencies, Medicare, food safety and the postal service?
Do you not think park rangers, seniors, doctors, nurses and letter carriers were insulted when their organizations became victims of a “starve the beast” strategy to rid America of all these governmental organizations?
It seems the position of defunding is OK as long as you agree with what’s being defunded. If not, then not so much. Instead the chief concern is that it may insult some people.
Not once in your article were there any recommendations for what we might do to resolve the unfair/criminal practices of some police.
You offer that those found guilty of a crime should be punished accordingly. But that’s just the status quo, that’s what we do now.
Imagine if there was no recording of what happened in Minneapolis. Imagine if all we had to go by was the police department’s explanation of what occurred, especially when you see and hear the police department’s explanation of what happened to that 75-year-old protester and the fact that it quickly changed its story once it realized it was recorded.
This was an attempted coverup that I am sure happens routinely. The point is there’s more to this problem than one or two rogue cops. We need to do more than the status quo to fix this problem.
Personally, I do not agree with defunding. In fact, I believe they should develop a whole new screening process for new officers and then double all officer’s pay.
The vast majority are good officers and people who are underpaid for their sacrifices.
But something still needs to be done to protect us from the other ones.
Tim Judge
Washington