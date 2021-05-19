To The Editor:
I thank God for sending his son, Jesus Christ, to die for all of our sins. All we need to do is confess our sins to God and ask for his forgiveness. Though we don’t deserve it, our Savior promises to forgive our sins. Each one of us falls short of God’s glory and needs His forgiveness, love and guidance.
God will never leave us nor forsake us. Why then are so many in today’s society wanting God removed from everything? Why are we scared to stand up for what the Bible says? Tell me how you can explain to God that you’re a follower of His word and yet support murdering innocent babies (abortion) and threatening human life and dignity.
We live in a world where many would rather be politically correct than stand on biblical truth. How can anyone in good conscience vote for people who support abortion, unrest and moral sins and say that you believe in the teachings of the Bible?
God needs to be first and foremost in each of our lives. We need to be bold and courageous, never backing down from the true word of God. If the Bible calls it a sin, it’s a sin. The Word is the same now as it always has been.
Sadly, some would prefer to believe what makes them feel good and make sin seem acceptable. However, this is not acceptable, and we need to run back to God and the truth that His word teaches.
Maybe He is testing us to see where we stand. I pray that all Christians will stand up for Jesus and bravely and lovingly speak the truth.
Don Kappelmann
New Haven