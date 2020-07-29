To The Editor:
America is the culmination of 5,000 years of human efforts at government.
America is still the single most prosperous, free and desirable country in which to live in the entire history of mankind. It’s funny, disgusting and asinine that entire groups of people worldwide still think socialism, a virulent form of totalitarianism, is somehow useful and a good form of governance.
Still, we have politicians and political groups that not only denigrate our republic but actively work toward our dissolution and destruction while advocating socialism in its various forms.
We call them Democrats but know they are actually progressives, socialists, communists and fools that are masquerading as Democrats.
Socialism and its derivatives, communism and progressivism, are God-hating forms of secularism that worship power of individuals over anything else. The socialist minority, which only worships power is willing to accept religions that denigrate the creator, destroy the fabric of our republic, divide believers into separate groups, preach racism and racial divides based upon skin colors and native languages, and any other idea that they find destructive to our national cohesiveness.
There are certainly some of that group who stab the U.S. in the back, mainly for money, but whose motivations remain suspect. Back in the ’30s and ’40s, there were those for whom communism looked like the leading wave of human history, but those thoughts and those believers are mainly just as dead as Lenin and Marx are today. Communism is a dying idea, except in the minds of those that need it to be a source of their personal power.
Perhaps there are a few who have never been exposed to any other ideas (such as North Korea and many in Communist China) but socialism is so easily refuted by history books that no reasonable nor educated person would accept it.