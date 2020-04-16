To The Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Homestead at Hickory View residents and staff members, to thank Four Seasons Florist and the members of the community who helped fund the “Smiles for Easter” campaign.
I had the privilege of helping to deliver the beautiful fresh flower arrangements to the residents at the Homestead and I can tell you firsthand that those flowers really did bring smiles to each of them. Their reactions were of total surprise and pure joy. It even brought a tear or two to a couple of them.
During this time of social distancing and quarantine, the residents really needed that and it most definitely made their day. This proves to me even more what a wonderful and supportive community we live in, even during these unusual and difficult times.
Thanks so much again to everyone who helped contribute to the “Smiles for Easter” campaign in any way. It was greatly appreciated.
As they are constantly saying on all of the television stations, “We are all in this together” so if the “Smiles for Easter” campaign is any indication of what “all in this together” means, I can honestly say that this great community definitely “is all in this together.”