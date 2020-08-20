To The Editor:
I do not believe that the mask mandate is all about disease protection. I believe the mandate is mostly about invading your personal space and breaking you down.
There’s nothing wrong with wearing a mask but it’s being used as a tool to force, control and manipulate people. Even if the mask is helpful to curb the spread, the mandate is opening the window for other rules and restrictions.
I was forced to wear a mask several times in the past two days if I wanted to do business at certain companies. The last place I was forced to wear the mask I was scolded by the mask manager for not having the mask pulled up completely over my nose so I did pull it up. It steamed up my glasses and I couldn’t see, and I realized how hard it really was to breathe with the mask completely up.
I felt sorry for the people who worked at this place. Most places I’ve seen did not force their people to do that. This manager was very strict. She did it with an authoritative, bitter attitude. This is pitting us against each other.
It started with the seat belt a few years back. There’s nothing wrong with seat belts or masks. The mandate is the problem.
I encourage all people who feel the way I do to be strong and refuse to do business with mask-mandating companies.