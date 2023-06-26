I read a letter to the editor yesterday titled, “Let’s be Clear on Vaccine” (June 14). After digesting the article all I can say is if that was the writer’s intention, he failed miserably in my humble opinion. The letter directly opposes all medical conclusions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Some claims by the writer, who offers not one shred of proof for any of this are:
The reason for people’s hesitancy in getting vaccinated was due to the “heavy hand of government.”
“They” put in place financial incentives that led to misdiagnosis and deaths.
They pushed an untried vaccine on the public. (I guess if you never had the COVID spread to the public for the first time, wouldn’t it make sense that it would initially be untried.)
There is scientific and medical data that shows the COVID vaccine is far more dangerous than most other vaccines. Could you please provide this data? And while you’re at it please provide documentation that shows vaccinated people are more likely to get COVID than the unvaccinated.
Again, what documentation can you provide?
