A recent editorial column called for the prosecution of “big lie” perpetrators. Apparently, the “big lie” is questioning election results. Election disputes, initiated by both Democrats and Republicans, are a common occurrence in American history, sometimes correctly, more often, incorrectly.
Are these individuals (“election deniers”) who believe the election results are not creditable, to be prosecuted for exercising freedom of speech? Should we prosecute those who voiced any of the following “big lies?”
First Amendment does not protect wrong, lying, stupid, offensive, disagreeable or anti-government speech; evacuation of Afghanistan was well-planned and carried out; COVID was definitely not started in a Chinese biolab funded by American taxpayers; U.S. border is secure;
Inflation has nothing to do with President Biden’s anti-energy policy; key function of the government should be to protect Americans from misinformation, disinformation and malinformation which are not protected by the First Amendment; masks on children and on-line learning will be effective; Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation; COVID vaccinations are 95 percent effective and have no negative side effects;
President Trump is one of the greatest presidents in American history and is truthful; President Biden is one of the greatest presidents in American history and is truthful; mandatory vaccination does not violate your rights; gender/sexuality identity is immutable and gender/sexuality identity is a choice; January 6th was worse than 9/11; COVID policy opposing efficacy of alternative treatments and treatment modalities was not financially influenced;
St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner is competent and is being wrongly blamed for increasing crime rates in city; U.S. support of Ukraine is in the interest of the American people and opposition can only mean your support of Russian imperialism.
Your Constitutional rights are from the government. The truth is our Constitutional rights are God-given and being undermined.