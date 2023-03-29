Walter Langer, the famous psychologist who analyzed Adolf Hitler once said, “If a lie is to be believed by the people, it must be big enough and told often enough.” That certainly applies to the massive and dangerous lie that is being told to our young people today, the lie being that their gender can be changed at will.
No matter what some folks try to do to their bodies, they remain male or female. Perhaps the first and most basic tenet of human happiness is to accept and be satisfied with the gender to which they were born. Anything less should be compassionately addressed by competent mental health professionals.
Considerable shame should fall directly upon some members of the medical community for either perpetuating this lie by suggesting “treatments” to accommodate “gender affirmation” or by placing tacit approval above healthy biological realities.
Kudos should go to the Catholic hospital system and the Church teaching authority for seeing through this façade and taking steps to prohibit this dangerous practice while respecting the dignity of every human being.
Godspeed to all who suffer from this affliction, but the actual truth is, as defined well by the great philosopher Thomas Aquinas: “The conformity of the mind with reality.” Not the other way around.