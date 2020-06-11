To The Editor:
Last week Gov. Parson signed into law a bill allowing vote by mail in August and November for those voters concerned about COVID-19 exposure.
However, he refuses to allow vote by mail in all elections, asserting this would result in rampant voter fraud. This is a bogus claim which has been refuted by both Democratic and Republican election officials alike. Five states allow all elections to be conducted by mail. Three states, including our neighbor to the northwest, Nebraska, permit counties to opt into conducting elections by mail.
These bogus claims relating to voter fraud revert to the election of 2016. The fragile narcissistic ego of Donald Trump could not accept the reality that he received less of the popular vote than his opponent. He began to promote false claims that millions of illegal votes were cast in that election.
In May 2017 he established the Voter Fraud Commission with Vice President Mike Pence as chair to investigate his already discredited claims. Following significant bipartisan backlash and acrimony by a majority of states, the commission was disbanded in January 2018 without conclusion.
However, Trump continues to promote, without proof, these allegations, possibly causing some voters to question the veracity of our election process and thus undermining our democratic form of governance.
Gov. Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker should cease acting as Donald Trump’s minions and begin acting in the interests of the citizens of Missouri who elected them. They should support legislation allowing all Missourians to vote by mail in all elections.