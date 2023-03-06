In 2018, I spent two weeks in Hawaii. One night required a ritzy beach hotel, then 9 nights in short term home rentals. Two were an unoccupied condo, two, an occupied home, and five in a “shabby chic” beach ranch house not unlike our own home.
Nine nights lodging cost about $700 — the same as the one-night ritzy hotel. Our trip would have been impossible if forced into hotels, of which Washington has very few. A lot of our money went directly to local business, rather than lodging.
Only wealthy people can afford RVs, which cost between $15,000 and $150,000 (and up). BnB’s take up the slack. I agree, a city has a right to oversee paid lodging. Most BnBs affiliated with online sourcing are very strictly managed. A bad internet review or two and you are out of business. Travelers want homelike places where they stay invisibly, not on motel row.
Part of home rental attraction is meeting new people and the local culture, and making new friends for the Washington area.
Please consider this in your decision.