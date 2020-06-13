To The Editor:
Shame on The Missourian for publishing the cartoon in the June 10 edition of the paper. I am normally supportive of the paper’s journalism and local reporting, but this one cartoon has undone decades of built-up journalistic integrity.
The paper should work to challenge power structures and confront the challenges in our communities — and being aware of racial prejudice and systemic racism is a key part of building any community, including those of Franklin County.
I hope The Missourian comes to understand and correct the deep-seeded racial prejudice inherent with this cartoon.
Benjamin Arrigo
Bourbon