There’s a whole lot of activity in Jefferson City this session focusing on Missouri public schools. One of the bills is SB 304, sponsored by Republican Bill Eigel, who’s already set up an exploratory committee to run for Governor in 2024. This bill would expand charter schools across the state.
I’ve seen our traditional public schools become a political punching bag over the past few years, and it’s just not right. They get blamed for every ill of society, and politicians have found they can win elections by portraying our schools and teachers as evil, incompetent villains whose secret mission is to indoctrinate young minds for some yet-to-be determined purpose.
Starving down our public schools by diverting funds to charter schools is not the answer. They’re already strapped for money, particularly in our rural areas. That’s why so many have been forced to adopt a 4-day school week. There’s a reason why we don’t see wealthier districts like Parkway, Rockwood, and Ladue making this switch; they know it’s not the way to support student learning.
Our public schools have been the anchor in our communities for so many years. We can’t just let some people destroy them for their own political gain.