To The Editor:
During July’s school board meeting, members voted 4-3 to not require masks at the start of school on Aug. 23. I want to start by thanking those who voted in favor.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their guidelines for returning to in-person learning in the fall. They recommend masking for all students and staff. It is especially important in K-6 schools, where students are not eligible for the vaccine and many staff members are not vaccinated.
School policy should always be about supporting the overall health and well-being of all children and staff. It is in the best interest of children’s mental and emotional health to be able to attend in-person learning, according to the American Association of Pediatrics, and masking gives us the absolute best chance of keeping learning in person.
Here are a few consequences of failing to require masks in schools that some of us might not realize:
• If one individual tests positive for COVID-19 and is unmasked, the entire class must quarantine even if everyone else was masked.
• Teachers do not have COVID-19 time off.
• Kids will get sick. Throughout the state of Missouri and in nearby counties, the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths among children is on the rise.
• Community transmission of COVID-19 will rise more rapidly.
It is proven that consistent use of a face mask is an important part of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate risk and help reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly in those who are not vaccinated. The local medical community is telling us that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our area, and our school board should listen to them.
Jennifer Cortner
Washington