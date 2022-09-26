Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is once again using our tax dollars to get free publicity for his run for the U.S. Senate. His latest shameful legal adventure is signing a brief written by other right wing attorney generals in support of former President Trump’s embarrassing behavior regarding official government documents he had squirreled away at his resort in Florida.
Schmitt has used publicity stunts like this going all the way back to the “mask” controversy when he sued school districts that were trying to protect our children during the worst days of the COVID epidemic.
How low can a person go? Putting children at risk for a fatal disease and forcing school districts to spend our tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits tells us all we need to know about Mr. Schmitt’s ethics.
Mr. Trump is losing every challenge he has made in court regarding the stolen documents. Now he is saying he had the power to “declassify” national security documents just by thinking about them. Thank goodness there are honest judges and courts (many which Trump appointed) willing to act decisively based on the facts of each case.