To The Editor:
The editorial cartoon in the Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, edition was disingenuous at best. I am referencing the false narrative regarding the idea of defunding versus defending the police.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Editor:
The editorial cartoon in the Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, edition was disingenuous at best. I am referencing the false narrative regarding the idea of defunding versus defending the police.
Need we be reminded it was the GOP that refused to support the policing entities as it pertains to the seditious, insurrectionist criminal attacks on the U.S. Congress and the vice president on Jan. 6, 2021? GOP legislators were shaken to their core on the day of the assault and their leadership stated as much on the day of the violence. Within several days of the attack the GOP leadership and their public mouthpiece Fox News pushed out their false narrative of events.
It is not the GOP that supports policing unless it benefits them in their quest and thirst for unbridled power.
Most people, including legislators, regardless of party affiliation, support proactive, legitimate policing procedures. What is not supported are police inflicting grave or life-threatening measures upon restrained or subdued detainees as was seen in the George Floyd case.
As the only local print medium in the area you should know and be better than your selection of editorial cartoons imply. I hope to see better in the future.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.