To The Editor:
With the beginning of the 2022/2023 school year fast approaching, we at the Washington Police Department wanted to remind all parents and students that school safety continues to be of paramount importance to this department.
Prior to the start of the school year, we have been in constant communication with administration from the School District of Washington as well as our local parochial schools. Our goal, as always during these discussions, has been to revisit and revise all safety-related protocols and standards in accordance with current best practices.
In addition to our conversations with district-level administration, our officers have visited every individual building that we serve. During those visits, we have provided support to building-level administration and staff in the form of training, drills and building- or classroom-specific safety recommendations. As the new school year begins, our officers will continue to support local schools by being as visible as possible, leading drills and offering any other support that we can.
In these uneasy times, we felt that it was important to be transparent about our efforts, and to remind all parents and students in our community that the safety of our children will remain our top priority.
Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to the Missourian in addition to all Washington area school parents.
