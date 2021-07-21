To The Editor:
The “Neighbors oppose Schmelz senior living project” story in the July 10 edition misrepresented our concerns over the proposed Country Club Farms development. We, the neighbors, understand and like a few of Ed Schmelz’s other projects like the lofts near downtown. The article implies the group is against any of Ed Schmelz’s developments.
Neighbors also acknowledged future developments in the area are expected; however, safety and infrastructure concerns were the citizens’ main concerns in hopes of raising awareness about the inappropriate nature of a high-density development on Country Club Road.
This proposed development will add traffic of 200 more families to an old county road that is not designed for the volume it will be forced to carry. The citizens who travel the area roads know the infrastructure is currently challenged. All those extra vehicles trying to get onto the two dangerous/busy highways in Washington. Lots of accidents already at these intersections.
And it’s not just the local residents who are concerned. Emergency personnel have concerns about this area of development as well. Not to mention the 10-plus-minute drive to get to anything: doctors, hospital, groceries, entertainment.
Will there be a tax increase to accommodate this development?
Are the sewer lines capable of handling this development? The amount of water runoff from all that concrete on hills leads to a creek that already floods. This creek flows past the industrial park on Chamber Drive and Dawn Valley subdivision.
The development doesn’t fit the location that was picked. There is property that is a little closer to town and has safer roads to access.
If people are looking for privacy, you are not going to get privacy with over 200 neighbors built on top of one another.
Jeanne Gierer
Washington