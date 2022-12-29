To the Editor:
As we approach the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6th, rural Missouri is stuck in a sad stage of denial in the evolution of the "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
As we approach the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6th, rural Missouri is stuck in a sad stage of denial in the evolution of the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Since the violence on Jan. 6th, I have watched our community critically ignore sworn testimony from members of the Republican Party, thousands of pages of phone/text/email communications, along with hundreds of hours of video evidence detailing most aspects of the failed coup.
These indisputable facts are disregarded in lieu of rhetoric from spineless men in suits, deceptive information on the internet, and so-called research on debunked election fraud conspiracies.
Mike Pence recently referenced a Bible verse to describe how he perceived the events leading up to the violent insurrection at our capitol: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine: but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4)
The so called “Twitter Files” are the newest hope the Republican Party offers as proof that the 2020 election was stolen. The information released has failed to do much outside of highlighting the internal workings of content moderation (managing disinformation) during periods of peak platform participation. Not even close to proof of the ever-elusive “stolen election” fable held firm by many within our community.
MAGA extremists have taken the microphone from the party whose ideas I once admired and infected the “itching ears” within my community. Our community has been explaining, excusing, avoiding, and eventually cheering on the most morally depraved figure in American politics and it has to stop. Rep. Bennie Thompson said it best: “If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy this can never happen again.”
