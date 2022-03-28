To The Editor:
Expansion! Development! Growth! All good things for a suburban city with a local culture and beauty like “Missouri Wine Country.”
The explosion of expansion, development and growth in Washington and surrounding towns is evident. What is also evident, as it has been in developing suburban towns throughout the nation, is the lack of planning by city, county and state leadership in the most basic of supporting needs: roads.
Our local leaders have an opportunity to do something that would encourage residents of developing cities to support, rather than dread, seeing more vehicles crowd their road and not deflate enthusiasm in what should be an exciting time.
Traffic patterns in the Washington area are already reaching alarming new heights. It would be refreshing and groundbreaking to see the elected leaders of the area develop an expansion, growth and development plan for our roads that matches the vision of the private investors who are driving the region’s growth.
Don’t wait five years to make a decision for today’s need. Think big and make a decision today for tomorrow’s needs.