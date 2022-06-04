Letter to The Editor:
The June 1 editorial promoting water safety says “to take care in the Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in Franklin County due to unpredictable undercurrents.”
Just a little hydrology explains why. There is a natural grading of the bottom of a stream, which is disturbed by both floods and sand and gravel mining. It takes hundreds of years to recover from either.
What happens is bottom water drops down off the edges of and into such holes that you cannot see. People lose footing. Scour holes from flooding or mining collect debris, as do holes along underwater bluffs left by the disturbance. The woody debris snags swimmers’ and waders’ feet. People panic when they cannot rise for air, and that is often tragic.
Wearing a life jacket and staying at the top of the water helps avoid these hazards.