To The Editor:
As a resident of Franklin County for over a half century, I am disturbed and disappointed by the recent actions of the three county commissioners in approving the new planning and zoning program.
Although they have the power and authority to do as they performed, their prime responsibility to the voters of the county is to know when an issue is of such importance that it should be referred to all qualified voters of the county and not decided by the three officials elected to represent them on most matters.
I fear our commissioners have made a drastic mistake in the true democratic process.