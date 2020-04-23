To The Editor:
Open letter to President Trump, Gov. Parson, and all other federal and state legislators.
It’s my understanding that COVID-19 is a virus. It’s not a living organism and can exist in a kind of suspended animation for days, weeks, or years. The majority (98 percent) of individuals contracting the virus survive with no lingering adverse effects. The elderly and those with underlying health conditions have significantly increased death rates from COVID-19. That has been and is the case with any other virus! The fact is at some point all of us will be exposed to and contract COVID-19. Life is not and cannot be guaranteed.
Why is our economy being destroyed now, but not when SARS, MERS, Ebola, or Bird Flu were discovered and spread? Why are young and healthy Americans being forced to hide in their homes? We cannot hide forever!
Please stop the insanity, restore our constitutional rights, and reopen America.