To The Editor:
The people of the city of Union take the time to put the American Flag on the graves of veterans. It’s really sad that the people of the city of Washington will only put a memorial wreath at the entrance of the cemetery but not on the individual graves.
This is the time when we honor our deceased veterans, and nobody wants to put an American Flag on their graves?
At Jefferson Barracks, the Boy Scouts put individual flags on the graves. Why can’t this be done in the city of Washington?
My husband is buried in Washington, and I have yet to see anyone put a flag on his grave other than family. Why hasn’t the VFW or the American Legion taken the time to do this?
Candy Ronsick
Retired Air National Guard
Union