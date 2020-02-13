To The Editor:
Abraham Lincoln once stated:
“United We Stand, Divided We Fall.” The division in our country is destroying our once great nation.
In times past the motto for Boy and Girl Scouts was “For God and Country.”
Today the history books in school do not teach the effects or truth about socialism (communism). Many people do not believe the horrors of what happened in the 1940s when people were tortured, starved and put in gas chambers under the rule of socialism. This form of government never has nor will ever work for good.
Please, I beg of you, good citizens of America, unite; once again together, let us work “For God and for Country.”
Renew the pledge, “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”