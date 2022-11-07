No one denies we have a border crisis in our country. Over four million illegals have crossed our borders since President Biden took office according to some immigration reform groups. Crime in our major cities has increased dramatically, drug smuggling has increased due to our open borders, killing hundreds of our youth each month.
Democratic policies are putting our country in a deep recession, ignoring every struggling tax paying citizen in our country. Some Democrats back the “defund police” agenda put forth by radical Democratic groups like Antifia. These same groups were responsible for over a billion dollars in damage and looting in our cities in 2019.
Biden’s criticism for our Supreme Court over its recent decision overturning Roe vs Wade shows his contempt for the court.
Some of our public schools are suffering from a “woke” agenda, and in some places, students are encouraged to accept gender changes as normal behavior. Our parochial schools are being punished by taking away the few benefits they get from our government by not accepting this harmful agenda. Parents who are fighting to get this agenda out of our schools are called terrorists by some democratic leaders. Let us not forget that they are children, not adults, but our culture today is encouraging them to make life altering decisions that will affect the rest of their lives. Shame on us for ever letting this come to fruition.
These are only a small portion of the losses our country has sustained since the left has taken over. Please think about this as you vote, and pray for our moral values to be restored. God bless.