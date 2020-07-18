To The Editor:
I am very disappointed with the new trash service. To be exact, the recycling.
First, let me say that I have been using the recycling center from day one. My husband has medical supplies delivered to the house every month and they come in cardboard boxes.
I have always had to take the boxes out to the center. I do not mind this. The new recycling bins that they pick up twice a month can not accommodate the amount of recycling I have, so much of my recyclables are picked up with the trash.
This is very disappointing to me. I don’t know where our trash goes now but it has to go somewhere, and wherever it goes is filling up faster than it should be.
I refuse to pay an additional fee for a second bin as I feel it is the city’s responsibility because I pay the city for this.
Also, in the month and a half that we have had this new company it has only emptied the recycling bin once.
I called the city and it said I had to deal with the waste company directly. I did not hire the waste company.
The trash problem has been such a long, drawn-out affair that I could not keep up with it, but had to believe that the city would do what is best. I can not believe this is best for our city or our planet.
I know that the city said the recycling was costing us money and not paying for itself, but we pay for the trash and the recycling. Now that it is in place and I can see how it works, and I do not believe it was the correct decision.