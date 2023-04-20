To the Editor:
This is regarding the so-called recycling center in Union. My goodness; three dumpsters make up this recycling center, and there’s no reliability of when the dumpsters will be empty.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
My parish (St. John the Baptist - Gildehaus) had two dumpsters until recently, and they were reliably empty and even accepted beverage and food glass. The expense of renting the dumpsters has necessitated their removal.
Union’s the county seat of Franklin County. I live in Villa Ridge, and our trash hauler doesn’t do recyclable pickups. I contacted the Union city government a few years ago and suggested they check out the recycling center in Rolla, Missouri. It’s fantastic! Plastics, beverage and food glass, cans, cardboard, and paper are all accepted. This was very handy when I worked in Rolla, but I’m retired now. And the young lady I spoke to on that call informed me that there is a recycling center in Union — it’s the three dumpsters behind the Memorial Auditorium. Well, now.
This is something truly needed. We recycle what we can, but when I was able to use the center in Rolla we had very little trash that needed to be collected. All this talk about helping the environment is, sadly, just that — talk.
