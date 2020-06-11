To The Editor:
In the wake of a worldwide pandemic, an economic earthquake and the civil unrest born out of legitimate peaceful protests, we find ourselves in a strange and upsetting time.
Nearly everyone rightly agrees to the condemnation of the wrongful death of George Floyd while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. We have turned the page into a very scary chapter in our nation’s history. A deep darkness has covered the United States. The only thing that can remove the darkness and heal our land is the Light. Our nation desperately needs the Light.
Our country has a horrific problem. Our country started out as a totally new political experiment called the United States of America. At that time, many rightly said the experiment could only survive if the citizenry were self-controlled. The Christian faith, I believe, was largely responsible for keeping self-control in check.
Now, the majority of citizens do as they see fit to do in their own eyes. They have rejected God and His Word. Our country is starting to reap the fury of our own doing. We are a prideful nation which needs to humble ourselves and call out to God for healing.
Our culture mirrors the description given in 2nd Timothy 3.
What, you might say, is our country’s biggest problem? Well, “the heart of the human problem is the problem of the human heart.” I believe that men and women all have a void in their hearts that only Jesus can fill. He is the creator (Colossians 1: 15-17) who alone knows how to fix it, after all He created us. All He asks is repentance and faith in Him. Only He can heal and restore our nation.
We need to return to the motto of the fourth verse in the “Star-Spangled Banner,” “In God Is Our Trust.”