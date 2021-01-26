To The Editor:
I have lived close to the Old International Shoe Factory for over 40 years. I have never thought of the building as an “eyesore.” It is part of the history of Washington, Missouri!
I think it is wonderful that an old building is being “brought back to life” to be used for apartments in the future.
As I composed this letter, I was thinking that it would have been a nice touch to still have the smoke stack that was used when shoes were manufactured at the factory. I believe the smoke stack was dismantled in the past 40 years because of structural damage. I certainly understand the need for the smoke stack to be taken down.
I am looking forward to seeing the results of the work that has been taking place in the past several months.
Kathy Straatmann
Washington