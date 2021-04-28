To The Editor:
I have heard so many stories about drug addiction and how so many people who try to stay clean keep going back to drugs.
I know that Narcotics Anonymous will work if a person surrenders to the program.
At the same time, I know that some people don’t seem to be able to trust the program enough.
If I were single, I would seriously consider offering to be voluntarily handcuffed or ankle-cuffed to a female drug addict who would give me power of attorney over her and sign a paper saying she agreed to the arrangement as long as I decided to continue it.
The idea is that she would get into my habits and have a new life with me that eventually should help her to be better able to continue her life later without being connected to me.
Jesus said we should lay down our lives for each other when it is necessary. Since I am not single, I hope some people will try my idea. Of course, some employers would have to be willing to work with the experiment if the non-addicts were employed.
Paula Gamez
Union