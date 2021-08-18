To The Editor:
We write today to confirm that the preponderance of recent COVID hospitalizations in Mercy’s many hospitals across Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma are those patients who are not vaccinated.
Yes, there are some breakthrough cases of vaccinated patients being hospitalized for COVID. But the numbers are much smaller, and these vaccinated patients are generally doing better and are hospitalized for shorter periods.
We know some readers will not believe this information or will be unpersuaded, believing they have little to fear. But for any of you willing to look at the data that we see as health care leaders, we hope you draw the same conclusion we do: Vaccination dramatically lowers the rate of hospitalization, lowers chances of becoming critically ill and ventilated and lowers the possibility of dying from COVID.
We care about you and the health of our communities. We want you to live life to the fullest, and we ask you to help protect your family, friends and neighbors so they can enjoy the same. Please get vaccinated today.
Eric Eoloff president,
Mercy Hospital Washington
Dr. David Chalk, president,
Mercy Clinic Four Rivers/Washington