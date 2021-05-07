To The Editor:
There’s artwork hanging next to my office door to remind me how important health care workers are to our community.
The picture depicts Mercy Hospital Washington and the bridge/skyway over Highway 47 connecting our hospital and our medical office building and what appears to be an ambulance or school bus on the road between them.
The student artist wrote, “Thank you for keeping every body healthy and dedicating time to save lives” in the corner of the drawing.
I wish I knew who the student artist is. I would reach out to his or her parents and send a message through them of great thanks for the daily inspiration.
As I write this, we are in the middle of National Nurses Week and soon to celebrate National Health Care Week. These are two important weeks when we especially thank and recognize our caregivers and support teams.
Although it was true before the pandemic, it seems even truer this past year that many human beings take for granted the talents and dedication of doctors and nurses and techs until their health really depends on them.
And that makes sense because hospital health care workers usually reach people at a time of great vulnerability, when they’ve come to us for healing, for surgery, for treatment for a chronic illness.
We often see a transformation in their thinking and in their demeanor when they realize how fragile life is and how thankful they are that they and their loved ones will be OK.
This very personal transformation happens here every day, along with celebrations of new life and successful surgeries and tests that clear someone of worry.
For the past several months, we’ve also watched as older residents who best understand fragility came to us for vaccinations and quietly cried tears of joy, knowing they will be OK.
When you experience firsthand the fragility of life, you best understand how important health care workers are and how they deserve our thanks.
So to the student artist who somehow understands this fragility at a young age, we salute you, too, and we thank you for recognizing what our health care teams do here each day.
To the community, the sign saying Heroes Work Here outside of our hospital does not exaggerate. To those who’ve needed us the most, you know the importance of our teams here.
And if you happen to be a health care worker reading this letter, we simply say God bless you for being in our lives.
Eric Eoloff
President
Mercy Hospital Washington