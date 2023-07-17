I frequently read comments on various WashMo pages from people who have had their meals paid for by a stranger. I’ve experienced this myself on a few occasions. Just recently, my daughter and her boyfriend saw an older couple pay for the meal of a young mother and her children, and they then paid for the older couple’s meal.
This type of kindness is, unfortunately, rare. But it’s not so rare in Washington. I’ve lived here less than five years and have had this happen to my wife and I more than once. This community is full of kind and generous people!
I think we all have reason to celebrate living in such a beautiful and kind community. This kind of thoughtfulness and generosity is rare elsewhere, but common here. And it’s contagious! Seeing this happen so frequently in this community encourages others to do the same. This is a great lesson for other communities — kindness breeds more kindness.
We live in a very special community. Thank you to all of the people in this region for your generosity and kindness. It’s accomplishing a great deal of good. I think we should do more to celebrate the very special community we have here in Washington, Missouri and the surrounding areas, because it’s rare and beautiful.
