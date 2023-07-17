To the Editor:

I frequently read comments on various WashMo pages from people who have had their meals paid for by a stranger. I’ve experienced this myself on a few occasions. Just recently, my daughter and her boyfriend saw an older couple pay for the meal of a young mother and her children, and they then paid for the older couple’s meal.

