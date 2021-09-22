To The Editor:
I’m not sure what department in Washington this should be directed to, but someone please go down and take a few minutes and watch the arrivals and departures of Amtrak. It is very heart-wrenching to watch people, especially the elderly, exit and enter the train.
There is a 3-foot drop from the train to the platform. A stepladder and wonderful assistance is provided by Amtrak personnel, but a serious and needless accident is waiting to happen. A ramp needs to be built so the level is even with the train entrance.
Marilyn Green
Gerald