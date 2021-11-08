To the Editor:
As a former president of both the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc., I am well acquainted with the dream community leaders have for an RV park near the city.
As far back as the early 1980s, there has been discussion at the chamber of commerce for the need for such a facility. I applaud the current chamber leadership for continuing to pursue this dream, but I question if the property at Ninth Street and International Avenue is the best place to accomplish this vision.
Besides being in a residential neighborhood, across the street from a day care center and very close to future senior citizen housing, its proximity to the hazardous intersection of Highway 100 and International Avenue and Rabbit Trail Drive should be a cause for great concern.
Until the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city are able to reconfigure this corner, the addition of RV traffic would only add to the perils at this crossing.
While I appreciate that an RV Park in the city at this time could potentially bring additional revenue to the chamber, I fail to see how just 20 RV stalls would have a major impact on tourism. I seem to recall that the dream of past chamber leaders was for an RV park that would have a more significant effect on tourism.
Yes, I know it’s taken 40 years to find the right ground for this endeavor, but just because a piece of property is affordable and “underutilized” doesn’t justify squeezing an RV park into an area that is inappropriate.
There are more minuses than pluses with this particular parcel of land.
Mike Radetic
Washington