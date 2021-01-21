To The Editor:
I just read in the Jan. 16-17 edition that the St. Louis County and Franklin County health departments are including probable cases of COVID-19 in their reported statistics.
Seriously?!
The reality of real cases isn’t enough for them?
Why on earth are probable cases needed in the reporting? It’s no more useful than all the “models” the CDC and WHO used at the beginning of the pandemic to scare people into compliance.
Both agencies used models that they later said were erroneous. How about big cities reporting all deaths as COVID deaths because they received more money from relief agencies?
Just once, I would appreciate the truth. Inflating the numbers with probable cases only increases the disbelief in any statistics issued on the virus. A lot of people stopped believing the authorities a long time ago. All we hear about are the deaths.
It’s a terrible disease and I feel for anyone who has lost a loved one to it, but people need hope not fear. How about publishing how many people are surviving? How about reporting on the health care workers and the lives they have saved?
Susan Jasper
Washington