To The Editor:
Mayor Lucy and council members, my questions are simple ones:
Do any of you tell your young children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews to wash their hands and brush their teeth? How about wearing coats and gloves in the winter?
I’m going out on a limb and guessing that you all do.
I’m going to go out a little further on the limb to say, you do it because you love them and have only their best interests at heart. Even though they don’t understand about germs or cavities, and will get angry with you, you do it anyway. Because you are their protectors and role models.
What is so frightening about protecting people by having them act responsibly? Would you rather be the ones who make them shut down their businesses again? Would you rather be the ones who let your children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews get sick and lose teeth because you were afraid to anger them?
Is your hesitation to act because you’re afraid to anger someone, or is it because you don’t believe this pandemic is real or serious?
Mercy Hospital, Walmart, Schnucks and Target, along with other businesses, are already mandating face masks. They get it! They have taken the lead, and I am sure have angered the same people you are afraid to anger. But, guess what? In spite of the restriction, people still use Mercy and still shop.
You’ve had three highly regarded doctors in this community speak to you on this matter, yet there is hesitation.
You’ve also heard from my 9-year-old grandson, who thinks his mask is “stylish” and likes wearing it. “What’s the big deal”?
Every one of you came before the citizens of Washington to apply for your jobs. You all told us you were leaders and had our best interests at heart to get those jobs.
Being a leader is a very hard job at times. It takes courage. Courage is not lack of fear. Courage is acting in spite of the fear.
Please have the courage in leadership your family, friends and neighbors need now.