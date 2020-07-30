To The Editor:
I have some questions about the outcome of the recent meeting in Union to consider mandatory masking. Have any of you had a family member infected with the COVID-19 virus? Were any of you wearing masks at the meeting? How did you maintain social distancing? Do you know what it is? Do you know that masks are used to protect you from me, not vice versa?
The number of cases of COVID infection everywhere is growing steadily at frightening rates. There are currently over 300 in Franklin County, and given the fact that we are close to St. Louis County and St. Louis, the virus will spread rapidly.
The question of when — not if — more infections occur here, statistically over 3 percent will result in death, not many unless you’re one of them. It’s not widely known that being infected leads to long-term injury to the lungs, potentially leading to COPD and early death.
Given the outcome of the meeting, I can only come to three conclusions: You don’t know enough about the COVID-19 virus; you don’t give a damn; or you have reverted to a 4-year old, “You’re not the boss of me, I don’t have to do what you say.”
At 80 years old, my wife and I are most susceptible to infection and death. For all it means to you, we are scared.