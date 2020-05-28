To The Editor:
Normally I am pretty positive with my thinking but due to being shut up in the house and limited to what I can do, where I can go, and who I see has got me doing some fairly deep thinking. So, I decided to put some of my thoughts down in writing. These are just my reflections.
I am glad I am almost 69 and not 30. I fear what my kids and my grandkids will have to go through in years to come. God help us all.
Dear Democrats . . . Stop trying to add your agenda to the stimulus bill. The bill should not be full of your pet projects.
Dear Republicans . . . Stop trying to bail out corporate businesses that get giant tax cuts and move jobs overseas. The bill should be about two pages long and in plain English. It should be about helping American workers who have been displaced due to the virus shutting down their jobs.
Dear Congress . . . Pull your heads out of your a$$ and work together for the greater good of America. You currently are just showing the American people how worthless you really are.
Dear Hollywood . . . You need to keep your mouths shut. You are not an essential employee and your opinions are not what we need. You are only good at “make believe.” The court jesters should entertain — period.
Dear America . . . COVID-19 is a big deal. It is not just a serious case of the flu. If you are sick, stay home. There is just so much we don’t know. We truly don’t know how many people are infected. We just don’t know when all of this will end. Social distancing and home isolation are the best tools we have at the moment. Whether we face a staggering number of deaths or whether we flatten the curve depends not only on the behavior of our political leaders, doctors and nurses but on the choices we ourselves make about our behavior in coming days and weeks ahead.
I do have faith and believe we will eventually get a vaccine. We will get through this.
Just a tired American.