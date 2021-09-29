To The Editor:
I believe the city of Union has a good idea to get the public involved in keeping our roundabouts looking appealing to the public.
Looking for civic groups to volunteer is well and good, but the stipulations that the city attorney, Matt Schroeder, is requesting will drive away any volunteers that might be interested.
First of all, if a city worker is going to have to check on the volunteers to make certain they are following safety protocols and that they have insurance for volunteering and that they pass a background check, the next requirement will be to have a written plan of action before doing any work.
If you really want volunteers, let them do it without putting all these qualifications on their volunteer work.
Leonard Benter
Union