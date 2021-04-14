To the Editor:
It looks to me like P&Z is putting the cart before the horse by installing a curb on Rabbit Trail Drive to prevent left turns from the Bank of Franklin County and Planet Fitness!
What are their customers supposed to do, turn around in someone’s driveway or meander through residential streets to Highway 47?
What if they want to go from the bank or gym to Walmart? What about people coming from Phoenix Center to the bank or gym?
There is already congestion and hazardous conditions in that area without adding more problems.
What is P&Z for? There should have been a traffic study before construction was allowed for the bank and gym, and Rabbit Trail should have been made four lanes in the commercial area or a service road on the west side or both sides!
Bob Bader
Labadie