I have a question for the American Legion and The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Washington. Are you going to put Wreaths Across America on the graves of veterans buried in the City of Washington this year or will you be going to Jefferson Barracks to do that?
The American Legion in Union will be putting them on the graves of veterans. They also put American flags on the graves of veterans on Memorial Day. My Husband and my father-in-law are both veterans and they are buried in Washington.
Veterans deserve to be honored where they are buried, not just at Jefferson Barracks.
